Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €85.00 ($101.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($79.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.52 ($88.72).

Shares of Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) opened at €72.86 ($86.74) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €54.57 ($64.96) and a one year high of €81.34 ($96.83). The firm has a market cap of $5,130.00 and a PE ratio of 20.18.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrens fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

