Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Receives $79.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Shares of Guidewire Software (GWRE) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. 426,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,300. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5,790.00, a PE ratio of 308.16, a PEG ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $100,676.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $193,335.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Hart sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $28,798.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,879 shares in the company, valued at $298,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,353 shares of company stock worth $7,600,168. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,789,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96,478 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,082,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,716,000 after purchasing an additional 151,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,156,000 after purchasing an additional 103,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,666,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.
