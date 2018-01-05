Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Receives $79.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of Guidewire Software (GWRE) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. 426,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,300. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5,790.00, a PE ratio of 308.16, a PEG ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $100,676.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $193,335.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Hart sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $28,798.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,879 shares in the company, valued at $298,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,353 shares of company stock worth $7,600,168. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,789,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96,478 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,082,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,716,000 after purchasing an additional 151,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,156,000 after purchasing an additional 103,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,666,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

