Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $177.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.02. 3,407,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,300. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $71,380.00, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 42,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $6,671,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,202,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $4,545,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 782,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 651,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 383,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

