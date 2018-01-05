Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE: BSMX) is one of 200 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. 17.80% 15.27% 1.38% Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Competitors 20.38% 8.68% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. 0 4 1 0 2.20 Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Competitors 427 3033 2429 78 2.36

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. currently has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.11%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.59%. Given Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. $4.95 billion $884.61 million 11.29 Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.94

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. competitors beat Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities. The Company offers its services to both, individual and corporate clients. The Company owns such principal subsidiaries as Banco Santander (Mexico) SA, Casa de Bolsa Santander SA de CV and Zurich Santander Seguros Mexico S.A.

