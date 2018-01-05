Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Great Ajax ( AJX ) traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 30,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,900. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.15 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 78,399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

