Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 344,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1,070.00, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 58.06% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,692,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 443,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 198,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,115,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 653,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

