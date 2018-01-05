Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,749,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $220,730.00, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $1,250,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,503.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $5,011,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

