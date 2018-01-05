Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial ( GOOD ) traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $564.92, a PE ratio of -509.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.2% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 55.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

