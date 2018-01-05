Gerresheimer (GXI) Given a €87.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.70 ($104.40) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €77.00 ($91.67) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. set a €65.00 ($77.38) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($76.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.47 ($85.08).

Gerresheimer (GXI) traded up €0.80 ($0.95) during trading on Thursday, reaching €72.05 ($85.77). 166,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,411. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €59.97 ($71.39) and a 52-week high of €78.25 ($93.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $2,260.00 and a PE ratio of 51.10.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, such as inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

