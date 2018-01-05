Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 519,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 134,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics ( GALT ) traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 480,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $147.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in drug research and development to create therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company’s drug candidates are based on its method of targeting galectin proteins, which are mediators of biologic and pathologic functions.

