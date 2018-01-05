FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Infosys Ltd (INFY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a report released on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

Infosys ( NYSE INFY ) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 4,901,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Infosys has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Infosys by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/fy2019-earnings-estimate-for-infosys-ltd-infy-issued-by-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.