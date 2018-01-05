FY2019 Earnings Estimate for DXC Technology Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for DXC Technology in a research note issued on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi expects that the company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.40. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DXC. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.

DXC Technology (DXC) traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,225. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28,290.00 and a P/E ratio of 168.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

