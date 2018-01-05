FBL Financial Group (FFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of FBL Financial Group ( FFG ) traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,750.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.89. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.51 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services. The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a range of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

