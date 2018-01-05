Press coverage about Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) has trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliance MMA earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4170891985894 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 59,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,567. Alliance MMA has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-alliance-mma-amma-share-price.html.

Alliance MMA Company Profile

Alliance MMA, Inc is a mixed martial arts organization offering the premier developmental league for mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters to advance to the sport’s highest level of professional competition. The Company was formed to acquire the businesses of the Target Companies and the media libraries of two prominent mixed martial arts, or MMA, promotions.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance MMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance MMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.