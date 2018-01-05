EXACT Sciences (EXAS) vs. Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Financial Comparison

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EXACT Sciences and Protagonist Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXACT Sciences $99.38 million 67.64 -$167.21 million ($1.15) -48.82 Protagonist Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.17 million ($2.78) -7.52

Protagonist Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXACT Sciences. EXACT Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagonist Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EXACT Sciences and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXACT Sciences 0 5 9 0 2.64 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $51.46, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.00%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than EXACT Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EXACT Sciences and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXACT Sciences -60.71% -30.32% -27.37% Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -64.21% -50.51%

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The Cologuard test is intended for the qualitative detection of colorectal neoplasia associated DNA markers and for the presence of occult hemoglobin in human stool. It focuses on the development of additional tests for other types of cancer. It is developing a blood-based biomarker test to aid in the early detection of lung cancer in individuals with lung nodules discovered through a computerized tomography (CT) or other scan.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs. PTG-100 is an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 (a4b7) integrin-specific antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial in normal healthy volunteers (NHVs). PTG-100 is being developed for treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC). PTG-200 is an oral Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist being developed for moderate-to-severe Crohn’s disease (CD). PTG-200 is in investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic for treatment of iron overload related rare diseases.

