Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners ( NYSE ENBL ) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 189,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 199,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 49.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

