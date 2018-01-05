Emerson Electric (EMR) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE EMR) traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. 622,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $46,060.00, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.78%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $512,345.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $136,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 178,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,184.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,017 shares of company stock worth $1,771,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,195,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,958,000 after purchasing an additional 497,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,954,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,728,000 after purchasing an additional 778,791 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 13,758,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,355,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,288,000 after purchasing an additional 597,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,649,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Upgraded at Vertical Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/emerson-electric-emr-upgraded-at-vertical-research.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.