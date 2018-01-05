Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent’s follow-on contract with the CDC and deals with the BARDA for BioThrax and NuThrax (next-generation anthrax vaccine) bode well for growth. We are also positive on Emergent’s spin-off of its biosciences business into a separate publicly traded company as it resulted in reduction of the company’s cost structure. Moreover, we are also encouraged by Emergent’s efforts to expand its manufacturing capacity to increase the production of BioThrax. Shares of the company have outperformed the broader industry in the last one year. On the flip side, the company’s sole dependence on BioThrax for its revenues is concerning. Any hiccup in the production of BioThrax could severely hamper the company’s future growth prospects. Meanwhile, Emergent faces competition from a number of companies with Biodefense products.”

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.67.

Emergent Biosolutions ( NYSE EBS ) traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,767. The company has a market cap of $1,980.00, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 21,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,049,516.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $297,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,660.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,329 shares of company stock worth $8,892,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/emergent-biosolutions-ebs-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.