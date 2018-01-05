Emcor Group (EME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 984,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 610,505 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $81.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4,938.01, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Emcor Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Emcor Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $385,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $1,014,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 61.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

