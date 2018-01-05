Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EBIO)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.86. 800,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 986,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm has a market cap of $28.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Eleven Biotherapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/eleven-biotherapeutics-ebio-stock-price-down-5-5.html.

Eleven Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company applies its AMP-Rx platform to the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidate, which is still in preclinical development, is EBI-031, which was designed, engineered and generated using its AMP-Rx platform and are developing as an intravitreal injection for diabetic macular edema (DME) and uveitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Eleven Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleven Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.