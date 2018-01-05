Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EBIO)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.86. 800,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 986,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The firm has a market cap of $28.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Eleven Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company applies its AMP-Rx platform to the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidate, which is still in preclinical development, is EBI-031, which was designed, engineered and generated using its AMP-Rx platform and are developing as an intravitreal injection for diabetic macular edema (DME) and uveitis.
