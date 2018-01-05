Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

In related news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $978,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,016 shares of company stock worth $6,172,470. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 928.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,586,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $273,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,789,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,208,784 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after purchasing an additional 715,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,425,278 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $150,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,322 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,034 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,358,000 after purchasing an additional 520,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. 3,777,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,700.00, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

