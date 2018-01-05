Egalet (EGLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGLT. Gabelli cut shares of Egalet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Egalet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Egalet (EGLT) traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 2,081,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,067. Egalet has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLT. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Egalet during the second quarter valued at about $1,281,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Egalet during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Egalet by 515.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 103,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Egalet by 87.0% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 79,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Egalet by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Egalet Company Profile

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

