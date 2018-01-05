Egalet (EGLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGLT. Gabelli cut shares of Egalet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Egalet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.
Egalet (EGLT) traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 2,081,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,067. Egalet has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43.
Egalet Company Profile
Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.
