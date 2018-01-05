Eastman Chemical (EMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical remains focused on cost-cutting and productivity actions amid a challenging operating environment. The company should also gain from its strategic acquisitions. It also remains committed to reduce debt. However, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. Eastman Chemical continues to face pricing pressure. Hefty charges related to the Kingsport plant will also hit earnings in the fourth quarter. The company also faces raw material cost headwind and weakness in the Fibers unit.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Shares of Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN ) traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,000. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13,960.00, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.16. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $479,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

