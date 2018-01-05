DXC Technology (CSC) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.09

News headlines about DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 43.1733214340177 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DXC Technology (CSC) traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,525,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,160. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation.

