Dougherty & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Asure Software (ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Dougherty & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ ASUR) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 127,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34, a PE ratio of -37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 544,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 137,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 380,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,418 shares during the period. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

