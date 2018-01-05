Discover Financial Services (DFS) COO Roger C. Hochschild Sells 15,258 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $1,171,509.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 723,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563,075.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. 1,994,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,290.00, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,472,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 103,554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,335,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,638,000 after acquiring an additional 257,079 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

