Deutsche Bank Raises Inchcape (INCH) Price Target to GBX 920

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 910 ($12.17) to GBX 920 ($12.30) in a research note released on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.30) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inchcape presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 892.88 ($11.94).

Inchcape (LON:INCH) traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 784 ($10.48). The stock had a trading volume of 729,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,260.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.33. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 700.50 ($9.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 885 ($11.83).

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring bought 353 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,771.05 ($3,705.11).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 30 markets. The Company’s segments include Distribution, Retail and Central. The Distribution segment includes regions, such as Australasia, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, and Emerging Markets.

