Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rueck (HNR1) a €112.00 Price Target

Hannover Rueck (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €112.00 ($133.33) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rueck in a report on Thursday, November 9th. equinet set a €110.00 ($130.95) target price on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €106.00 ($126.19) target price on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($128.57) target price on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.11 ($128.71).

Get Hannover Rueck alerts:

Hannover Rueck (FRA:HNR1) opened at €106.40 ($126.67) on Friday. Hannover Rueck has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($112.80) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($138.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $12,920.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/deutsche-bank-analysts-give-hannover-rueck-hnr1-a-112-00-price-target.html.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, and facultative, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rueck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rueck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.