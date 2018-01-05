Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rueck (HNR1) a €112.00 Price Target

Hannover Rueck (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €112.00 ($133.33) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rueck in a report on Thursday, November 9th. equinet set a €110.00 ($130.95) target price on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €106.00 ($126.19) target price on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($128.57) target price on Hannover Rueck and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.11 ($128.71).
Hannover Rueck (FRA:HNR1) opened at €106.40 ($126.67) on Friday. Hannover Rueck has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($112.80) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($138.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $12,920.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.80.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, and facultative, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rueck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rueck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.