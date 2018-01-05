Dermira Inc (DERM) Insider Eugene A. Bauer Sells 3,000 Shares

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $81,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,060.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene A. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $82,020.00.

Dermira Inc (DERM) traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 992,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,267. Dermira Inc has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,140.00, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

DERM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dermira by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dermira by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,640,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,300,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dermira by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dermira by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after buying an additional 125,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Dermira in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

