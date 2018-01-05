DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News articles about DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DelMar Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9320887783926 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's rankings:

Several analysts have weighed in on DMPI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on DelMar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ DMPI ) traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,533. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1,227.20.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). research analysts predict that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saiid Zarrabian purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company focuses on the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in conducting clinical trials in the United States with its product candidate, VAL-083, as a treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a form of brain cancer.

