Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

DKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL ) traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. 42,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -15.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

