Darden Restaurants (DRI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.25

Media stories about Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Darden Restaurants earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.5085833425407 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. 1,303,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,000. The stock has a market cap of $12,280.00, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.20. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $94.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/darden-restaurants-dri-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-25.html.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.