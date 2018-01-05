CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) PT Set at €48.00 by DZ Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €48.00 ($57.14) price objective from analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVD. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.62) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($52.38) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($58.33) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, equinet set a €40.00 ($47.62) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.25 ($52.68).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) opened at €39.66 ($47.21) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €29.26 ($34.83) and a fifty-two week high of €41.56 ($49.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $3,810.00 and a P/E ratio of 34.79.

CTS EVENTIM AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events, as well as merchandising articles; and provides travel services.

