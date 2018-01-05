Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country, Inc. is a provider of healthcare staffing services. They also provide staffing of clinical research professionals and allied healthcare professionals, such as radiology technicians, rehabilitation therapists and respiratory therapists. Their staffing operations are complemented by other human capital management services, including search and recruitment, consulting, education and training and resource management services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCRN. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare ( CCRN ) traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 222,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $452.00, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.97 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,800.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 126,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,008.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 130,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 110,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 124,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/cross-country-healthcare-ccrn-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.