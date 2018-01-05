Crestwood Midstream Partners (CMLP) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE: CMLP) is one of 50 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crestwood Midstream Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Midstream Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Midstream Partners -3.12% -6.04% -2.56% Crestwood Midstream Partners Competitors 18.48% 87.80% 5.91%

57.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crestwood Midstream Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Crestwood Midstream Partners Competitors 317 1875 2453 87 2.49

As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Crestwood Midstream Partners’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crestwood Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crestwood Midstream Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Midstream Partners N/A N/A -8.13 Crestwood Midstream Partners Competitors $4.88 billion $288.25 million -33.16

Crestwood Midstream Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crestwood Midstream Partners. Crestwood Midstream Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crestwood Midstream Partners peers beat Crestwood Midstream Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Crestwood Midstream Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (Crestwood) develops, acquires, owns and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company has three reporting segments: gathering and processing (G&P), providing natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression services to producers in multiple unconventional shale plays; storage and transportation, which owns and operates natural gas storage facilities, and NGL and crude services, including crude oil rail terminals, the Arrow gathering system, its fleet of over-the-road crude oil and produced water transportation assets, an NGL storage facility, and US Salt, LLC. It provides infrastructure solutions across the value chain to service liquids-rich and crude oil shale plays across the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America.

