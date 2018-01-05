Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CCT) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corporate Capital Trust’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE CCT) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 739,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (CCT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/corporate-capital-trust-inc-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-41-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts-cct.html.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.2681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.