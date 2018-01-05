Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (CCT)

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CCT) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corporate Capital Trust’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE CCT) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 739,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.