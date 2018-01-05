Corium International Inc (CORI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corium International in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Corium International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Corium International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group set a $10.00 price target on Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corium International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Corium International ( NASDAQ CORI ) traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,954. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.26. Corium International has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $12.32.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $5,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corium International during the second quarter worth about $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Corium International during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corium International during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corium International during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corium International by 161.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/corium-international-inc-cori-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-0-94-per-share-cantor-fitzgerald-forecasts.html.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.