Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) Stock Price Up 39.2%

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) were up 39.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 3,865,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,024,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.38.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc (Comstock ), formerly Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc is a diversified real estate development and services company focused on the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company builds a range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments.

