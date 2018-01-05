Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) Stock Price Up 39.2%

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) were up 39.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 3,865,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,024,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.38.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc (Comstock ), formerly Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc is a diversified real estate development and services company focused on the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company builds a range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments.
