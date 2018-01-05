Comparing Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) and Its Competitors

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NITE) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nightstar Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nightstar Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nightstar Therapeutics Competitors 925 3348 11856 237 2.70

Nightstar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 97.30%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Nightstar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nightstar Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Nightstar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Nightstar Therapeutics Competitors -5,441.68% -162.70% -35.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A -28.18 Nightstar Therapeutics Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 58.47

Nightstar Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nightstar Therapeutics. Nightstar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC, formerly Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise progress to blindness. The Company is developing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates that are designed to substantially modify or halt the progression of inherited retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, NSR-REP1, for the treatment of choroideremia, or CHM, is entering Phase III clinical development. The Company is also conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial with its second product candidate, NSR-RPGR, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, or XLRP. The Company’s third product candidate, NSR-BEST1, is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy, or Best disease.

