Comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) & NewBridge Bancorp (NBBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and NewBridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBC) are both financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and NewBridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $105.49 billion 3.59 $24.73 billion $6.97 15.64 NewBridge Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $0.48 22.77

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than NewBridge Bancorp. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewBridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and NewBridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 12 16 0 2.47 NewBridge Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.71%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than NewBridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and NewBridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.08% 11.68% 1.06% NewBridge Bancorp 12.68% 5.25% 0.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NewBridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewBridge Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NewBridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats NewBridge Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment, comprising Banking and Markets & Investor Services, offers investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to corporations, investors, financial institutions, and government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury services, investment banking and asset management. The Asset Management segment comprises investment and wealth management.

NewBridge Bancorp Company Profile

NewBridge Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its banking subsidiary, NewBridge Bank and its branch network, provides a range of banking products to small to medium-sized businesses and retail clients in its market areas. The Bank provides services, which include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, overdraft protection, personal and corporate trust services, safe deposit boxes, online banking, corporate cash management, brokerage, financial planning and asset management, and secured and unsecured loans. The Bank’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its primary lending products are commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

