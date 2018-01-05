City Holding Company (CHCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of City in a report on Thursday.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in City by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in City by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City (NASDAQ CHCO) opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. City has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $1,040.00, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. City had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. City’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that City will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. City’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

