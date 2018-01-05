Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Given a €152.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($180.95) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($166.67) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($153.57) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($154.76) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a €145.00 ($172.62) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($154.76) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €127.07 ($151.27).

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) traded up €2.50 ($2.98) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €125.95 ($149.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,900. The company has a market cap of $22,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 52 week low of €98.93 ($117.77) and a 52 week high of €128.40 ($152.86).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. The company provides its products primarily under the BFGoodrich, KLEBER, UNIROYAL, TIGAR, KORMORAN, RIKEN, TAURUS, SIAMTYRE, and WARRIOR brand names.

