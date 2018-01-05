Chorus Aviation (CHR) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.96.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation (CHR) traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 225,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$6.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Rick Flynn sold 28,946 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$282,223.50. Also, insider Scott Tapson sold 15,200 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$148,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,711.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/chorus-aviation-chr-price-target-increased-to-c11-00-by-analysts-at-cibc.html.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 658 departures per weekday to 58 destinations in Canada, as well as 12 destinations in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.