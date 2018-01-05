China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6334960399047 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC) traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 100,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,616. China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $10.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

China Advanced Construction Materials, Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and its variable interest entities, and its subsidiaries. The Company engages in the production of construction materials for infrastructure, commercial and residential developments.

