Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Receives $26.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

CHSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 24th.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 6,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 85,526 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE CHSP) traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. 235,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,579. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $158.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Receives $26.40 Average PT from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/chesapeake-lodging-trust-chsp-receives-26-40-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.