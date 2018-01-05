Cheniere Energy Partners (CQH) Downgraded to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,420.00, a P/E ratio of 352.63 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,110,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,943,000 after purchasing an additional 175,993 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 102.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $327,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (Cheniere Holdings) is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Energy Patners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units (collectively, the Cheniere Partners units), along with cash or other property that it receives as distributions in respect of such units.

