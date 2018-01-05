Chart Industries (GTLS) PT Set at $59.00 by Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned a $59.00 price objective by Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (GTLS) traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. 413,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,620.00, a P/E ratio of -753.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 924,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $13,381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 260,913 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,409,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chart Industries (GTLS) PT Set at $59.00 by Lake Street Capital” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/chart-industries-gtls-pt-set-at-59-00-by-lake-street-capital.html.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.