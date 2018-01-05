Charles John Larsen Sells 547,504 Shares of Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Director Charles John Larsen sold 547,504 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $32,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles John Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Charles John Larsen sold 3,000,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Charles John Larsen sold 1,428,360 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $42,850.80.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Charles John Larsen sold 2,354,585 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $70,637.55.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Charles John Larsen sold 2,563,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $76,890.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Charles John Larsen sold 2,698,175 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $80,945.25.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Charles John Larsen sold 1,500,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Shares of Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS MCOA) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,000. The company has a market cap of $82.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -8.69. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, formerly Converge Global, Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is a cannabis marketing and distribution company that distributes medical cannabis products. The Company provides product sourcing, branding, payment, distribution and knowledge through an architecture structure to maintain customer loyalty and capture market share.

