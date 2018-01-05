Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE)

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 183.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Nightstar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 76,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.94 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NITE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,761,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,995,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/chardan-capital-initiates-coverage-on-nightstar-therapeutics-nite.html.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC, formerly Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise progress to blindness. The Company is developing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates that are designed to substantially modify or halt the progression of inherited retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.