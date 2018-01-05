Centrica (CPYYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPYYY. Investec upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 5,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,256. Centrica has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

